Menu

Video: John Stones puts Man City ahead against Crystal Palace after converting De Bruyne’s delightful cross

Crystal Palace FC Manchester City
Posted by

Manchester City have just taken the lead against Crystal Palace in the 26th minute. The goal came after Kevin De Bruyne gave delivered a delightful cross with the outside of his boot, and Stones obliged with a tidy header from six yards.

City have been in control of the game and look set to close the gap at the top.

 

That really was a stunning delivery from the Belgian superstar. Stones could hardly believe his luck.

More Stories / Latest News
AFC Bournemouth accept Cardiff’s bid for highly rated English centre back
Official: Mesut Ozil leaving London to complete transfer to Fenerbahce after nightmare end to Arsenal career
Former PGMOL boss Keith Hackett suggests Paul Tierney should’ve waited to blow the half time whistle between Man United and Liverpool
More Stories John Stones Kevin De Bruyne

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.