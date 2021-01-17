Video: John Stones puts Man City ahead against Crystal Palace after converting De Bruyne’s delightful cross

Manchester City have just taken the lead against Crystal Palace in the 26th minute. The goal came after Kevin De Bruyne gave delivered a delightful cross with the outside of his boot, and Stones obliged with a tidy header from six yards.

City have been in control of the game and look set to close the gap at the top.

Kevin De Bruyne ?? John Stones heads home the perfect cross as KDB gets his ?th Man City assist

That really was a stunning delivery from the Belgian superstar. Stones could hardly believe his luck.