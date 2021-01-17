Video: Juventus in real trouble vs Inter as Barella scores a fantastic goal to make it 2-0

It was always going to be interesting to see how Juventus fared under Andrea Pirlo, but it’s starting to look like they’re in genuine danger of giving up the Serie A title this year.

Inter have just gone 2-0 up early in the second half and Juve would find themselves seven points off the top if the result holds.

This goal also demonstrates the exact difference between a defender who’s capable at playing from the back and those who can start attacks from the back.

Bastoni’s through ball is one that Pirlo himself would be proud of, and the finish from Barella is emphatic too:

Nicolo Barella gets his reward for an outstanding performance so far, thanks in part to a phenomenal assist from Bastoni! ? Inter have been dominant and Juve desperately need to find some answers now ?? pic.twitter.com/4ko1yEHGbw — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) January 17, 2021