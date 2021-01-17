Menu

(Video) Man City release cringe-worthy visually animated squad video

Crystal Palace FC Manchester City
Posted by

Manchester City have released a very bizarre and slightly cringe-worthy social media post ahead of their Premier League match against Crystal Palace on Sunday night.

READ MORE: Liverpool could try audacious swap deal to clinch Kylian Mbappe transfer

Man City are set to host Roy Hodgson’s Eagles in Sunday’s late kick-off as they look to close the gap on league leaders and arch-rivals Manchester United.

However, in an attempt to build some pre-match hype around their domestic tie, the club’s social media team have released a somewhat odd social media post.

More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool could try audacious swap deal to clinch Kylian Mbappe transfer
Pep Guardiola to be awarded with bumper summer £200m war-chest
“I still can’t get my head around it” – Man United legend questions one recent Red Devils signing

The clip features visually animated versions of Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus and Kevin De Bruyne all miming along to the song ‘Wellerman’ by The Longest Johns.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Manchester City (@mancity)

More Stories Gabriel Jesus Kevin De Bruyne Raheem Sterling Sergio Aguero

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.