Video: Man United legend Roy Keane bursts into laughter as he discusses Liverpool centre-back pairing for mammoth encounter

Manchester United legend Roy Keane already potentially ridiculed Liverpool before their eagerly-anticipated Premier League encounter against their heated rivals today.

Keane, who spent 13 years with United during a legendary playing career, felt optimistic regarding his former club’s chances of beating Jurgen Klopp and Co. given the centre-back pairing that was chosen.

Victor Lindelof partners Harry Maguire at the heart of the side’s defence, the duo have looked solid after an initially shaky start, with the Swede back in the fray after some fine performances from Eric Bailly.

Keane then moved on to the centre-backs that Liverpool are fielding for the clash that offers them the chance to return to the top of the table, but he was sidetracked as he burst into laughter.

Liverpool are starting defensive midfielders Jordan Henderson and Fabinho at centre-back, as a result of the long-term injuries to Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez as well as Joel Matip not being ready to return as of yet – with Klopp clearly unwilling to field one of his young options at the back today.

Keane – once he overcame the fit of laughter – added that Liverpool’s defensive pairing gives him ‘hope’ that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side can be victorious today.

? “The two centre halves for Liverpool give me hope that United can get the result” Roy Keane is optimistic about United’s chances after seeing Liverpool’s team selection pic.twitter.com/wN6oREKKvC — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 17, 2021

? “We will find out a lot about this Man Utd team today” Roy Keane is ready for it – and hopes Liverpool’s defensive issues could be a big factor ? Watch Liverpool v Man Utd on Super Sunday pic.twitter.com/soZUX3MHRY — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 17, 2021

Pictures from Sky Sports.

“The two centre halves for Liverpool (Fabinho and Henderson) give me hope that United can get the result.”

It’s not clear as of yet whether Keane found the fact that Henderson and Fabinho are starting together – after a shock defeat to Southampton – hilarious or that one of Micah Richards, Graeme Souness or the Sky Sports presenter signalled a hilarious joke that was off camera.