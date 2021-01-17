Menu

Video: Raheem Sterling caps a great day for Man City as he scores an outrageous free kick

Manchester City
Posted by

Man City have totally dominated Crystal Palace at the Etihad this afternoon, and their fine performance has just been capped off by a stunning free kick from Raheem Sterling.

MORE: Video: Ilkay Gundogan scores an absolute stunner to put Man City 2-0 up

The England international placed the ball on the edge of the penalty area and coolly strolled up to it, before curling right into the very top corner. It was a strike reminiscent of Ilkay Gundogan’s earlier in the match.

That incredible strike makes the score 4-0 to crown a great day for City as they jump into second place, just behind Manchester United, but with a game in hand.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Griezmann and De Marcos punish slack defending as Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao trade goals to make it 1-1
Video: John Stones bags himself a brace to make sure of the points
Video: Ilkay Gundogan scores an absolute stunner to put Man City 2-0 up
More Stories ilkay gundogan Raheem Sterling

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.