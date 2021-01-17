Video: Raheem Sterling caps a great day for Man City as he scores an outrageous free kick

Man City have totally dominated Crystal Palace at the Etihad this afternoon, and their fine performance has just been capped off by a stunning free kick from Raheem Sterling.
The England international placed the ball on the edge of the penalty area and coolly strolled up to it, before curling right into the very top corner. It was a strike reminiscent of Ilkay Gundogan’s earlier in the match.
Man City 4-0 Crystal Palace – Raheem Sterling free-kick goalpic.twitter.com/Ze1Dm233Up
— noobfcb (@noob_fcb) January 17, 2021
That incredible strike makes the score 4-0 to crown a great day for City as they jump into second place, just behind Manchester United, but with a game in hand.