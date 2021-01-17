Menu

Video: Real Madrid loanee Luka Jovic makes an immediate impact off the bench for Frankfurt with a thumping finish

There was always a feeling that Luka Jovic had reached a point where he just needed to play some games and get his confidence back, so the return to Frankfurt on loan looked like the perfect solution.

He’s returned to a familiar environment so that should help him settle in, and it’s not taken him long to settle back into the swing of things:

That’s the finish of a striker who’s confident and it came just minutes after he was brought on, so hopefully this is a sign of things to come and he returns to his prolific best.

