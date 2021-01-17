Video: Tanguy Ndombele scores from impossible angle for Spurs with spectacular finish after sumptuous Bergwijn lob against Sheffield United

In the 61st minute of Tottenham Hotspur’s Premier League encounter against Sheffield United, a one-two exchange from Steven Bergwijn and Tanguy Ndombele produced a moment of magic.
Bergwijn picked up the ball from a layoff in the middle of the pitch before playing it into Ndombele, the Frenchman had his back to goal so he played it smart and returned it to his teammate.
Then came absolute scenes as Bergwijn took a touch and floated the ball over back to Ndombele with a stunning lob, the midfielder was seemingly sandwiched as the ball bounced, but magically looped the ball into the back of the net with a magnificent first-time stroke at the ball.
Jose Mourinho will not be able to contain his excitement after this, it will surely be a contender for Spurs’ Goal of the Season.
See More: Video: Harry Kane scores superb goal from outside of the box to make it Sheffield United 0-2 Tottenham
WHAT. A. FINISH! ?
From a tight angle Tanguy Ndombele has lifted it over Ramsdale and dropped it right in the bottom corner, with the outside of his foot. Stunning.
? Watch on Sky Sports PL
? Follow #SHUTOT here: https://t.co/PXHkH7P2pg
? Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/1GazP802Ue
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 17, 2021
Pictures from Sky Sports and RMC Sport.
It’s great to see Ndombele flourishing this season after a difficult debut campaign, it’s clear that Spurs have an incredibly skilful midfielder on their hands.