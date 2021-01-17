(Video) Tariq Lamptey signs new Brighton deal until 2025

Brighton and Hove Albion right-back Tariq Lamptey has signed a new deal which will see him extend his stay at the AMEX until 2025.

Lamptey, 20, joined Brighton 12-months ago after departing Chelsea’s youth academy.

The talented attacking full-back has enjoyed a hugely successful breakthrough under Graham Potter.

After featuring in 19 matches in all competitions, the attacking defender has been directly involved in five goals.

Despite being with Brighton since January 2020, the 20-year-old has emerged as one of the league’s most highly-rated defenders and has been attracting the attentions of some of the sport’s biggest clubs.

However, in an attempt to warn off any potential suitors, Brighton have successfully negotiated a contract renewal which has seen Lamptey sign until 2025.

? Albion are delighted to confirm that Tariq Lamptey has signed a new contract committing his future to the club until June 2025! ? @TariqLamptey ? ? @firsttouchgames#BHAFC ??? — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) January 17, 2021