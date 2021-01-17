Video: Thiago Alcantara leaves Man United star Bruno Fernandes trailing with fine dribbling that earned ‘brilliant lad’ praise from Liverpool teammate

In just the fourth minute of Liverpool’s mammoth Premier League encounter against heated rivals Manchester United, Thiago Alcantara stamped his mark by tricking the Red Devils’ best man.

Thiago received the ball from Andy Robertson on the left flank, with the summer signing taking a touch before bursting away from Bruno Fernandes with some fine dribbling.

The central midfielder essentially welcomed the pressure from United’s main man, before knocking the ball forward with a clever touch – leaving Fernandes trailing with an outstretched leg as he skipped away.

As we reported earlier, Thiago’s brilliant show of quality just minutes into his first appearance at Liverpool’s Anfield home, Jordan Henderson exclaimed from the back ‘brilliant lad’ to the star.

Pictures from Sky Sports.

With clear-cut chances few and far between so far, moments of quality like this could well be the most entertaining things we see from the two title challengers.