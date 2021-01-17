Video: United’s Anthony Martial skins Trent Alexander-Arnold with silky nutmeg after muscling off Liverpool stars Sadio Mane and Xherdan Shaqiri

The 35th minute of today’s mammoth encounter against Liverpool sparked a moment that Manchester United fans are sure to enjoy for some time – regardless of what the result is.

Fred intercepted a pass in midfield, with Luke Shaw reaching out to poke the ball into Anthony Martial’s path, the forward then showed some brilliant composure, ball control, strength and dribbling.

Martial muscled off Xherdan Shaqiri before doing the same to burst past Sadio Mane, before he crowned a promising run by beating Trent Alexander-Arnold with a silky nutmeg.

Pictures from Astro Super Sport.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should encourage Martial to be this direct with his dribbling in the second-half as well, that could help the Red Devils create chances with them firmly on the back-foot at the interval.