Menu

Video: Villalibre stuns Barcelona to make it 2-2 as they fail to learn from set piece let-off

Athletic Bilbao
Posted by

Raul Garcia’s goal earlier in the second half was ruled out by a tight VAR call, but it appears that Barca didn’t adjust after that warning from the set-piece goal.

They were caught out by a last minute equaliser as the defensive line is more worried about playing offside than following the runners, and Villalibre is there to force the game into extra time:

Pictures from Spanish Super Cup

That’s twice that Barca have been pegged back in this game, so do they have it in them to go on and take the lead again?

More Stories Asier Villalibre

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.