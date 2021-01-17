Video: “Why Kevin De Bruyne is the biggest false image in British football,” this Man City fan’s brilliant use of sarcasm to showcase superstar’s ability

Kevin De Bruyne is quite possibly the best player in the English Premier League and is of the most talented players in the world.

The Manchester City superstar has been in scintillating form of late and has even excelled in an unfamiliar striker/false 9 position.

Rather than join the pundits in waxing lyrical of the great Belgian, this Manchester City fan decided to use sarcasm to showcase De Bruyne’s talents, as part of this great thread:

A thread on why Kevin De Bruyne is the biggest false image in football: pic.twitter.com/1srzS2820J — bella (@mcfcbella) January 14, 2021

Such a lucky goal. Keeper was just inches off it pic.twitter.com/FcMIkwNi0h — bella (@mcfcbella) January 14, 2021