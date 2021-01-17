“We bottled it” Man United fans rue negative approach after 0-0 draw with Liverpool

We all knew that this game had been hyped up so much that it would never live up to it, so the 0-0 draw was almost inevitable in many ways.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is becoming notorious for taking a draw when he’s up against the bigger sides, but time will tell if this was a good point or a case of two points lost.

Liverpool have a ton of defensive issues just now and they aren’t playing with a lot of confidence either, so there was a feeling that they were there for the taking if United actually looked to put them under pressure.

In the end they opted to sit deep and try to hit them on the counter attack – there were a few promising opportunities, but a mixture of dreadful execution and bad choices continued to kill every opportunity that they had.

At least they did come away with the point so they still sit at the top of the league, but there’s a feeling among some fans that they bottled this and should’ve really pushed for the win:

Don’t care if a draw was a good result the game was there to be won and we bottled it. — Sénior Onka (@OnkaIsRed) January 17, 2021

Disappointed more than anything, could’ve took that game and won — Kyle (@KyleKershaw_) January 17, 2021

We should’ve won that game. I don’t wanna hear about how we’ve come to a difficult stadium and what not we had our chances and blew them. Thought I’d be alright with a draw before the game but we should’ve won — Liam (@Utd_Liam_) January 17, 2021

Played for a draw when the win was there — Aaron Simkovitch (@AaronSimkovitch) January 17, 2021

A point at Anfield is never a bad result but can’t help but feel the game was there to win Created the best chances of the game but we weren’t clinical enough when it mattered. Disappointing — J.A.O ? (@JuanAnderOnly) January 17, 2021

Not a terrible result but pretty poor performance in all honesty. Strange time for ole to re-arrange front 4’s postions, Bruno with an absolute shocker should have been taken off earlier — Terry (@TimperleyTez) January 17, 2021

What a bore draw, Ole bottled it. Liverpool played two midfielders in central defence and they were hardly troubled. Very disappointed, and now Ole will say a good point and a hard place to get anything out the game because Liverpool not beaten at home for three years. Crap. — Austin68 (@ja1w9683) January 17, 2021

Gary Neville spoke in the commentary about United being scared of Liverpool’s reputation and they were playing in fear of that rather than looking to exploit what they were actually seeing on the pitch, but it will take a few months for the significance of the result to become clear.