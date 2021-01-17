Menu

“We bottled it” Man United fans rue negative approach after 0-0 draw with Liverpool

We all knew that this game had been hyped up so much that it would never live up to it, so the 0-0 draw was almost inevitable in many ways.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is becoming notorious for taking a draw when he’s up against the bigger sides, but time will tell if this was a good point or a case of two points lost.

Liverpool have a ton of defensive issues just now and they aren’t playing with a lot of confidence either, so there was a feeling that they were there for the taking if United actually looked to put them under pressure.

In the end they opted to sit deep and try to hit them on the counter attack – there were a few promising opportunities, but a mixture of dreadful execution and bad choices continued to kill every opportunity that they had.

At least they did come away with the point so they still sit at the top of the league, but there’s a feeling among some fans that they bottled this and should’ve really pushed for the win:

Gary Neville spoke in the commentary about United being scared of Liverpool’s reputation and they were playing in fear of that rather than looking to exploit what they were actually seeing on the pitch, but it will take a few months for the significance of the result to become clear.

  1. simon says:
    January 17, 2021 at 6:58 pm

    united you fall , with so many injuries an a bang to defense – you came an what , did nothing . At start our home record was in doubt – inform an unbeatable united . Pathetic – as said to us , try an win .. ; lmao Happy S couse

  2. Tim the red says:
    January 17, 2021 at 7:05 pm

    I just hope somebody comes in to buy Martial and soon, he would struggle in the championship never mind the premiership he’s garbage we played with 10 men again

