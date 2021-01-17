‘We’re not winning anything if we keep playing like this’ – These Liverpool fans react to ’embarrassing’ performance against rivals Man United

Liverpool fans have been left massively disappointed, with some questioning this side’s credentials to achieve glory, after an ’embarrassing’ performance against heated rivals Manchester United.

Jurgen Klopp’s side dominated, in the first-half particularly, but failed to make their considerable advantage (66% to 34%) in possession count as they didn’t really create a single clear-cut chance.

The superstar front three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino haven’t looked nearly as potent as of late, with today marking the third straight Premier League game that the side have failed to score in.

The Reds even left themselves open to a shock defeat as United created a couple of chances in the final 15 minutes of the game, with Paul Pogba going very close to scoring a late winner.

Alisson showed his clutch ability and why he’s one of the best goalkeepers in the world with some solid stops late on to prevent the Reds from coming away from their famed home with a defeat. Here’s one.

Here’s how some of the Liverpool faithful have reacted to the display against their rivals:

Exact same thing that happened at West Brom. We dominated early, looked sure for a comfy win, we wasted our chances, let them get into it, and it cost us. Embarrassing. We’re not winning anything if we keep playing like this — V ?? (@Thia_Dio) January 17, 2021

Everyone apart from Fabinho Thiago and Alisson should be ashamed — Iver (@Iversev2) January 17, 2021

Attack don’t ever ever look like they want to score, I don’t understand why they don’t want to shoot? You would think our problem was at the back but no our full strength attack is dead. — REBEKKA ? (@rebekkarnold) January 17, 2021

Firmino wijnaldum, trent thinks hes untouchable could do with a break to bring him back to earth. — mark hanna (@mark_hanna123) January 17, 2021

The chemistry between the front 3 has gone. All of them are playing like strikers and no one is playing the playmaker. — ThiagoSZN (@6ThiagoSZN) January 17, 2021

I think Jota in between Salah and Sadio is the only option. RELEASE FIRMINO. IM TIRED — Dexter254 (@Dexter254C) January 17, 2021

Klopp playing Jota in an unnecesary useless UCL match against FC Midjtyland even after qualifying for the knockouts continues to haunt us. Very very poor by Klopp that. — Sanket D. Patil (@sankulyaa) January 17, 2021

United grew into the game, we were the more dominant, but United threatened.

We just can’t seem to punish teams sitting back – but I’m sure we’ll still come good! We dominate too many games & have to many good situations to not get back to winning runs.#YNWA ?? — Ryan Crouch (@crouchy7ryan) January 17, 2021

More Stories / Latest News Video: Real Madrid loanee Luka Jovic makes an immediate impact off the bench for Frankfurt with a thumping finish “We bottled it” Man United fans rue negative approach after 0-0 draw with Liverpool Celtic ultras group, the Green Brigade, issue statement calling for the club’s CEO to resign

Liverpool now sit third in the Premier League table, three points off of rivals United and one point off of Leicester, they will fall to fourth if Manchester City beat Crystal Palace tonight.

Whilst meetings between United and Liverpool have been very close – and to be honest somewhat lacking action – in recent years, the Reds missed a massive opportunity to come back from a defeat against Southampton and also knock their rivals off the top spot.

Much has been made of the impact Liverpool’s injury-stricken defence has had on their season to date, but their last three top-flight encounter show that the problems lie in creativity and finishing.

Fans should be delighted that Thiago Alcantara impressed on his first appearance at the Merseyside outfit’s famed home since signing, he got the better of Bruno Fernandes with trickery more than once.