Menu

‘We’re not winning anything if we keep playing like this’ – These Liverpool fans react to ’embarrassing’ performance against rivals Man United

Liverpool FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Liverpool fans have been left massively disappointed, with some questioning this side’s credentials to achieve glory, after an ’embarrassing’ performance against heated rivals Manchester United.

Jurgen Klopp’s side dominated, in the first-half particularly, but failed to make their considerable advantage (66% to 34%) in possession count as they didn’t really create a single clear-cut chance.

The superstar front three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino haven’t looked nearly as potent as of late, with today marking the third straight Premier League game that the side have failed to score in.

The Reds even left themselves open to a shock defeat as United created a couple of chances in the final 15 minutes of the game, with Paul Pogba going very close to scoring a late winner.

Alisson showed his clutch ability and why he’s one of the best goalkeepers in the world with some solid stops late on to prevent the Reds from coming away from their famed home with a defeat. Here’s one.

See More: Video: Huge moment in Man United vs Liverpool as ref controversially blows for HT with Mane through on goal

Here’s how some of the Liverpool faithful have reacted to the display against their rivals:

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Real Madrid loanee Luka Jovic makes an immediate impact off the bench for Frankfurt with a thumping finish
“We bottled it” Man United fans rue negative approach after 0-0 draw with Liverpool
Celtic ultras group, the Green Brigade, issue statement calling for the club’s CEO to resign

Liverpool now sit third in the Premier League table, three points off of rivals United and one point off of Leicester, they will fall to fourth if Manchester City beat Crystal Palace tonight.

Whilst meetings between United and Liverpool have been very close – and to be honest somewhat lacking action – in recent years, the Reds missed a massive opportunity to come back from a defeat against Southampton and also knock their rivals off the top spot.

Much has been made of the impact Liverpool’s injury-stricken defence has had on their season to date, but their last three top-flight encounter show that the problems lie in creativity and finishing.

Fans should be delighted that Thiago Alcantara impressed on his first appearance at the Merseyside outfit’s famed home since signing, he got the better of Bruno Fernandes with trickery more than once.

More Stories Jurgen Klopp Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.