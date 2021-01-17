Menu

“When is Solskjaer going to learn?” – These Man United fans are furious with this choice against Liverpool this afternoon

Liverpool FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Man United know they go into this game this afternoon with a chance to put themselves four points clear at the top of the table, but it was always going to be interesting to see how Solskjaer decided to approach it.

Liverpool are having some serious defensive issues just now with multiple injuries so a makeshift defence is inevitable, while it’s also clear that United’s strongest area is their attack.

That suggests it would be logical to really go at Liverpool and force a high-scoring game if they had the belief that they could out-score them, but Solskjaer tends to play not to lose when the stakes are high.

In the end it looks like he’s been caught in-between as he’s gone for an extra midfielder instead of starting Cavani or Greenwood:

It does open up a few different tactical possibilities – Scott McTominay started to shine for Scotland in a back three so a 3-5-2 is certainly possible, but it looks like a diamond midfield is the most likely option here.

There’s also a chance that he’ll stick with a 4-3-3 with Pogba being forced into one of the wider roles again but that wouldn’t make sense, but it’s the defensive selection that’s provoked some reaction from the fans.

Eric Bailly has been impressive lately and his pace helps to compliment and even mask Harry Maguire’s deficiencies, so a few are upset at the decision to drop him for Lindelof:

 

More Stories Eric Bailly Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Victor Lindelof

2 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. Christopher Bridgland says:
    January 17, 2021 at 3:51 pm

    Lindeloff for Bailly and Martial preferred to Cavani. Hope I’m wrong but these selections look questionable.

    Reply
  2. Ronni says:
    January 17, 2021 at 4:29 pm

    Lendeloff has been out a month,ole has a team that’s played together well,sometimes messing with a team too much can go against you.
    Drop martial n put ashford up front.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.