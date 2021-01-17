Wonderkid linked with Barcelona vindicated for rejecting Chelsea transfer

We often get bogged down in wondering if a player is making the right move, but it’s important to remember that the timing of a transfer is just as important.

If a player moves to a club that can’t offer them any first team opportunities then it’s rarely going to work out well, while it’s also important for the environment at a club to be right if we’re talking about a young player too.

So many careers have been ruined by taking the first big offer that comes along, but a report from Goal has looked into why RB Salzburg wonderkid Karim Adeyemi has been vindicated for turning down an offer from Chelsea at a younger age.

The young forward even explained that it was nothing to do with Chelsea as a club, but he just felt it was too much too soon and things have worked out well since moving to Salzburg.

The Red Bull clubs are well known for developing their younger players and Adeyemi is starting to find himself becoming a first team regular in Austria, while the report even indicates that Barcelona are now showing an interest in signing him due to his performances.

It’s probably fair to suggest that he wouldn’t be getting the same opportunities if he had moved to Stamford Bridge, while it’s a good example for other youngsters which shows the importance of taking their long-term future into account when making a move.

If he went to Chelsea then it’s very possible that he would be lost in their youth system, but he’s now playing for a team who regularly feature in the Champions League and he’s attracting interest from giant clubs so it certainly looks like he was vindicated for rejecting that early move to London.