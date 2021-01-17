When Jurgen Klopp sends his side out at Anfield on Sunday afternoon, each and every Liverpool player will need to be at it for the full 90 minutes if they want to get anything from the game against Manchester United.

The German can’t afford to have any passengers because although United haven’t been spectacular, they’ve been functional and keep getting the job done.

Aside from issues of form, injuries to key men could stifle Liverpool’s creativity, but they have no such worries over Sadio Mane.

“It was just a knock and when I got it (against Aston Villa), it took a few minutes to settle down,” the striker is quoted as saying by the official Liverpool website.

“It was like a dead leg, but on my hip – not my back. After the game, I put an ice pack on it and it was fine. I am completely fine and looking forward.”

If Mane is on song alongside Mohammed Salah and Roberto Firmino, then United’s often fragile defence is in for a long afternoon.

It’s certainly an intriguing battle in prospect, with Klopp allegedly trying to play the sort of mind games with the officials that Sir Alex Ferguson was noted for.

Any little advantage will be taken and used where possible, because with games of this magnitude, it could be the difference between winning and losing.