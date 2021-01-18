Menu

Man United rival Tottenham for transfer of Jose Mourinho’s preferred Gareth Bale replacement

Manchester United are reportedly among the clubs chasing a transfer deal for Wolves winger Adama Traore, along with rivals Tottenham.

According to Don Balon, Spurs manager Jose Mourinho wants Traore as a replacement for on-loan Real Madrid wide-man Gareth Bale, who has not had the desired impact since his return to the club this season.

Traore, by contrast, has shone in the Premier League with Wolves and would be a tempting signing for a bigger club due to his tremendous pace, strength and skill.

Tottenham could definitely benefit from landing the Spain international as an upgrade on Bale, who looks to be past his peak after a difficult few years.

United would also surely improve with Traore in their side, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in need of upgrades on under-performers like Jesse Lingard and Daniel James in the wide areas.

Juventus target Paul Pogba in cut price summer deal

The 24-year-old is also linked as a player admired by Liverpool and Manchester City in Don Balon’s report.

United would no doubt relish beating their old manager Mourinho to this potentially key signing, however.

