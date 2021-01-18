Agent confirms that Arsenal have been trying to sign ex Premier League midfielder “for several years”

It’s fairly common to see the same player being linked with a club year after year, but sometimes you wonder if that interest is genuine or if it’s just a lazy rumour due to the previous interest.

Steven Nzonzi’s reputation in England may be marred by playing for unfashionable sides like Stoke and Blackburn so it’s easy to think of him as being a physical player rather than a technical one, but he started to show he was an excellent all-round player when he went on to Sevilla and Roma.

He’s currently on loan at Rennes from the Italian side so a transfer might be tough this month, but that hasn’t stopped the rumours about a move to Arsenal appearing again.

The rumours do make sense because there’s the obvious French link and he could also be the calm presence they need to sit in front of the back four, but it also looks like that interest from Arsenal has been genuine and it goes back many years:

32-year-old French international midfielder Steven Nzonzi’s entourage comments on links to Arsenal: “Arsenal have been following him for several years, even since the Arsène Wenger era, just like Everton, but it was never done.” https://t.co/jDRsIuOY3U — Get French Football News (@GFFN) January 18, 2021

He did turn 32 last month and his pace is gone so he probably wouldn’t have too many years left in the Premier League, but he’s still a great player who could be a useful option if he’s playing as the anchor man in a midfield three.

Clearly he wouldn’t be a long-term option, but they could certainly do worse.