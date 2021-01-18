Marseille manager Andre Villas-Boas has confirmed interest from Premier League clubs in a potential transfer deal for Morgan Sanson.

The 26-year-old midfielder has caught the eye in Ligue 1, with the Daily Mail naming Arsenal, Tottenham, West Ham and Aston Villa as being among his suitors.

Their report also quotes Villas-Boas as discussing the prospect of a deal, with the Portuguese tactician hinting very strongly that the £20million-rated player could leave the club.

“We’ll see. The transfer window is open, Sanson is a player who is highly rated,” Villas-Boas is quoted by the Mail.

“Officially, we have not received any offers, unless it happened during the match.

“He is a boy who interests English teams because of his characteristics, and it is possible that something could happen.”

This will no doubt be of interest to Arsenal fans, with the Gunners in need of more quality in midfield after a difficult start to the season.

Mikel Arteta’s side remain 11th in the Premier League table and could benefit from someone with a bit more creativity and quality on the ball in their squad.

Sanson would fit the bill in that respect, and he could end up being an absolute bargain if the Mail’s claim that he’s valued at just £20m is accurate.