Arsenal-linked Real Madrid star makes decision on future with contract soon due to expire

If Arsenal were interested in signing Isco from Real Madrid – they may well be about to be left disappointed by the midfielder.

The Athletic reported ten days ago that Isco was one player linked with a move to the Gunners, alongside Emi Buendia and Julian Brandt, with Mikel Arteta in dire need of some creativity in the middle of the park.

Isco is, by some way, the biggest name in the mix, with the Spaniard long being considered one of the classiest midfield players on the planet, even if he has at times struggled to nail down a place in the Real Madrid starting eleven.

However, unfortunately for any Gunners fans who were keen to see him at the Emirates, it doesn’t look as though that move is likely to come to fruition.

According to Diario Gol, Isco is well aware that he will not, at least at current, draw interest from another club of Real Madrid’s stature, with his wage packet also unlikely to be matched by any potential suitor.

As a result, Diario Gol believe that the former Malaga midfielder will be sticking around in Madrid until his contract expires in June. Where he will go at that time remains to be seen.