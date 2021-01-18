Menu

Arsenal star appears to aim sly dig at Gunners in emotional farewell message to Mesut Ozil

Arsenal FC
Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi seems to have aimed a sly dig at the club over their treatment of Mesut Ozil as he prepares to leave the Emirates Stadium.

Although Arsenal are yet to confirm Ozil’s move to Fenerbahce, the former Germany international has made it clear he’s on his way to the Turkish giants after posing with the club scarf on his official Twitter feed.

See below as Ozil makes no secret of his imminent move to Fenerbahce with images like this on his social media…

Mustafi has now bid farewell to Ozil with an emotional message on his Twitter page today.

It certainly seems from this post that he thinks highly of Ozil, and has suggested he’s not been treated well by Arsenal, as he rather cryptically says the team have not been able to assist him when he needed it most…

This hints at Ozil having a difficult time at Arsenal recently, after being surprisingly frozen out by manager Mikel Arteta this season.

It will be interesting to see how Mustafi’s tweet goes down inside the Emirates Stadium.

