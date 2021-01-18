Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi seems to have aimed a sly dig at the club over their treatment of Mesut Ozil as he prepares to leave the Emirates Stadium.

Although Arsenal are yet to confirm Ozil’s move to Fenerbahce, the former Germany international has made it clear he’s on his way to the Turkish giants after posing with the club scarf on his official Twitter feed.

See below as Ozil makes no secret of his imminent move to Fenerbahce with images like this on his social media…

Mustafi has now bid farewell to Ozil with an emotional message on his Twitter page today.

It certainly seems from this post that he thinks highly of Ozil, and has suggested he’s not been treated well by Arsenal, as he rather cryptically says the team have not been able to assist him when he needed it most…

Bro, you have been the most unselfish player on and off the pitch, I have ever shared the dressing room with. You will be always remembered as the #AssistKing. Unfortunately we as a team haven’t been able to assist you when you needed us the most. All the best ?? #SM20 pic.twitter.com/gEfl6AWzZj — Shkodran Mustafi (@MustafiOfficial) January 18, 2021

This hints at Ozil having a difficult time at Arsenal recently, after being surprisingly frozen out by manager Mikel Arteta this season.

It will be interesting to see how Mustafi’s tweet goes down inside the Emirates Stadium.