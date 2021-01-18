Barcelona and AC Milan interested in signing Man United defender this summer

Barcelona have identified Manchester United right-back Diogo Dalot as a potential transfer target, with the 21-year-old impressing at AC Milan.

That’s according to Todo Fichajes, who believe that Barca are not entirely content with their options on the right-flank of defence, despite having signed Sergino Dest just last summer.

Dalot took the move to Old Trafford perhaps too soon in his career. Naturally, it’s difficult for a young player to resist taking the plunge when a club of United’s calibre comes knocking, but he evidently was not ready to play Premier League football.

His resurgence at AC Milan has been well-documented, but Todo Fichajes believe that the Rossoneri do not have an option to buy as part of the deal, which has left Barcelona wondering if it’s they who could house Dalot come next season.

Todo Fichajes note that, as you’d probably expect, Milan will themselves look to strike a permanent deal to sign Dalot in the summer, but Barcelona are unlikely to make it easy for them.

Whether Man United are prepared to sell is another matter entirely. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be satisfied with the performances of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, but perhaps having another option of equal or similar quality wouldn’t be such a bad idea.