Bournemouth manager urges his players to “step up” and support in-form player

AFC Bournemouth manager Jason Tindall has urged his attacking players to step up and support top goalscorer Dominic Solanke.

Solanke initially endured a torrid time after signing for the Cherries from Liverpool back in 2019, however he has come into his own during this campaign, scoring 10 goals in 24 games.

Tindall’s men again drew a blank on Saturday, losing 1-0 to Luton Town at the Vitality Stadium. Although, in their defence, the south coast side did play the bulk of the match with 10 men after Jefferson Lerma was given a controversial red card.

That said, Bournemouth have netted just four goals in their last six Championship matches, which has been a key factor in their slide from top to third in the table. They currently sit four points behind Swansea and eight off leaders Norwich City.

Speaking to the Daily Echo about the ongoing goalscoring issue, Tindall made reference to the loss of Callum Wilson, who left Bournemouth to play in front of 50,000 passionate fans at Newcastle United, last season. Despite losing their talisman to the Premier League, the Bournemouth manager wants other to assist Solanke in filling the void:

“Teams are making it difficult for us, we know that. They’re making it really difficult for us and we’ve obviously just lost Junior Stanislas, who was an attacking threat for us and lost Callum Wilson in the summer, who has been the best goalscorer the football club has had for probably seven or eight years.

“And now there’s a lot on Dom’s (Solanke) shoulders and other people have got to step up and chip in as well.

“But looking back at Saturday, I’m confident that with 11 players on the pitch, we go on and win that game comfortably.

“And even with 10 players on the pitch, we still had two really good chances in the game that we haven’t taken.

“You can’t expect to score four or five goals every game, you can try to, but the opposition are going to try and stop you and make it difficult.

“Sometimes one goal has got to be enough. We didn’t get that goal on Saturday and we were down to 10 men and I think a big reason for us not scoring is because of that decision.”

Bournemouth return to league action against Wayne Rooney’s Derby County tomorrow night. The match takes place at Pride Park with a 6pm kick off, and no less than a victory will do if Bournemouth want to maintain aspirations of automatic promotion back to English football’s top flight.