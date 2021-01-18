Taking the knee and aligning behind various media campaigns to ‘kick racism out of football’ is all well and good, but players are still getting abused and social media companies continue to sit on their hands.

Brentford’s Ivan Toney is just the latest player to suffer disgusting racist abuse according to Sky Sports.

It’s alleged that an Instagram user called Toney the n-word after the player had posted a photo on his social channel.

Sky Sports go on to say that they have approached Facebook, who now own Instagram, for comment.

The issue is clearly one that is never going to disappear unless there are significant enough deterrents for those who are proven to have written such bile.

Making sure that an actual photo of each user is on site, along with having to give up passport or other security details to register is a start.

Though frankly, it’s unlikely to stop those who glorify in such behaviour.