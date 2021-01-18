According to Don Balon, the feeling at Real Madrid is that RB Leipzig’s Dayot Upamecano is unlikely to move to the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer.

Upamecano is one of the most coveted players on the planet at current, with the number of top centre-backs depleting year by year.

Don Balon report that Real Madrid were considering a move for Upamecano, with Sergio Ramos’ future at the club in some doubt.

However, the expectation in the Madrid boardroom is that Upamecano will end up at Chelsea, Liverpool or Bayern Munich, rather than Los Blancos.

While this is not good news for Real Madrid fans who were hoping to see the Frenchman in their famous white shirt, it’s major encouragement for Premier League duo Chelsea and Liverpool if Real Madrid are set to accept defeat in the race to sign him.

We get the feeling we’re in for quite the saga over Upamecano this summer.