Chelsea outcast endorsed by legendary defender ahead of AC Milan transfer

Chelsea FC
It would be easy to lose confidence and start to doubt yourself when you’re not getting a chance to play, but hearing that Paolo Maldini rates you would certainly bring that confidence back.

Fikayo Tomori has struggled to get into the Chelsea team this year so he always needed to go out on loan in January, but a move to AC Milan could be more than a six month deal.

Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed that the deal is expected to go through this week, but it’s also clear that Maldini has is a huge fan of Tomori so he could have a big role to play in Milan:

Maldini is easily involved in the conversation when it comes to the greatest defender of all time and he knows exactly what it takes to succeed at the San Siro, so it will be interesting to see how Tomori fares if the deal goes through.

Milan needed some defensive cover and they’ve just gone clear at the top of Serie A and they have a real chance of ending Juve’s domination, so it would be great to see Tomori go and play a key role in seeing it home.

