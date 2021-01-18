Menu

Chelsea’s plan for Giroud and Werner as they eye club-record Haaland transfer

Chelsea are reportedly likely to sell Olivier Giroud and use Timo Werner in more of a supporting role as they target a transfer deal for Erling Haaland.

The Borussia Dortmund striker is being linked with the Blues by The Athletic, and it could mean some changes to the way Frank Lampard’s side line up in attack.

Haaland is seemingly being lined up for a starring role at Chelsea, and that could mean Werner is no longer the main man up top, which makes sense after his struggles to settle at Stamford Bridge.

The Germany international looked a terrific player at RB Leipzig, but he’s been slow to get going in the Premier League, and it’s easy to see how Haaland could be an upgrade.

The 20-year-old is an elite young talent and perhaps has more to his all-round game than Werner, so it makes sense that he could spear-head the attack while Werner plays off him.

timo werner

Timo Werner hasn’t had the desired impact at Chelsea

The Athletic add that Giroud could be on his way out, and that makes sense as he’s already struggling to play week in, week out for Chelsea.

The question-marks will be over Tammy Abraham, who perhaps hasn’t lived up to expectations, but who remains a promising young player nevertheless.

