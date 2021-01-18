Chelsea ready to break transfer record to beat Manchester United to world class attacker

Chelsea are reportedly ready to break their transfer record as they eye Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland as their top target for the summer.

The in-form Norway international has been a joy to watch in recent times, establishing himself as one of the most exciting young players in world football with 35 goals in 35 appearances for Dortmund.

According to The Athletic, Haaland is also wanted by the likes of Manchester United, but Chelsea are determined to spend big to bring him to Stamford Bridge.

The Blues could definitely do with landing Haaland as an upgrade on the struggling Timo Werner, while it’s also hard to imagine that Olivier Giroud and Tammy Abraham have much of a future at the club.

Haaland would be a statement signing by Chelsea, and The Athletic suggest he’d likely cost a club-record fee, though this could be a very worthwhile investment by the west London giants.

It would be a blow for Man Utd to miss out on this big-name signing to one of their main rivals, especially as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will soon need a long-term replacement for veteran striker Edinson Cavani.

Haaland is also more of a goal-scorer than the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, while promising youngster Mason Greenwood has gone backwards this season.