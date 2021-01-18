Club chief fuels speculation over signing Lionel Messi from Barcelona

Leonardo has fuelled speculation that PSG could look to sign Barcelona from Lionel Messi at the end of the season during an exclusive interview with France Football.

Messi is out of contract at the end of the campaign. Naturally, that’s going to leave every top club on the planet assessing the possibility of signing him.

While it is unclear at this point in time whether he will definitely leave Barcelona, he will no doubt be reviewing his options, so there’s questions to be asked and links to be drawn.

Especially when the sporting director of one of the most plausible suitors out there, PSG, is opening talking about the possibility of signing the Argentine.

During an exclusive interview with France Football, PSG chief Leonardo revealed that, while there is nothing advanced between the Ligue 1 champions and Messi’s camp, they do want to ensure they are in the conversation when the time comes:

“Great players like Messi will always be on the PSG list. But this is of course not the time to talk about it, or to dream about it. (…) But we are seated at the large table of those who are following the file closely. In fact, no, we are not yet seated, but our chair is just reserved in case…”

“Four months (Editor’s note: by the end of the season) in football is an eternity, especially during this time.”