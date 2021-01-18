Club chief is clearly still irked by star player joining Chelsea as he takes another shot in the media

You can understand that a club may be upset at a key player moving on for a little while, but you would hope they might eventually get over that and have better things to do with their time after a few months have passed.

PSG Sporting Director Leonardo clearly has an issue with the way that Thiago Silva left to join Chelsea in the summer, but it can’t have come as a major surprise when his contract was running down.

A report from The Express even claimed that Leonardo made some desperate last minute attempts to convince him to stay in Paris instead of moving to Chelsea, but the Brazilian star had made up his mind and he’s been a solid addition for Frank Lampard.

It’s become clear that Leonardo is behaving like someone who’s been dumped as he’s trying all he can to convince the world that it was he that made the decision for Silva to move on, but he really needs to come up with some actual examples if he wants to be believed on this matter:

PSG Sporting Director Leonardo continues his war with words with Chelsea defender Thiago Silva: “Certain things happened last season that I did not like.” https://t.co/k33UCzztVL — Get French Football News (@GFFN) January 18, 2021

That report also seems to deny that PSG made any attempts to offer him a new deal as well so something doesn’t quite add up, but you would think that Leonardo would be over this by now.