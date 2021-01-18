David Moyes lays the groundwork for West Ham fans to be disappointed in the January transfer window

It’s always tough to figure out if a manager is really telling the truth in the media or if they’re just saying what needs to be said to further their or their club’s agenda.

There’s been some revisionism of Sebastian Haller’s time at West Ham as if he was some kind of legendary striker before he joined Ajax at the start of the month, but it’s clear that The Hammers need to add some more firepower if they want to show any ambition in the second half of the season.

They sit only five points way from Champions League football so there’s a genuine chance to do something special this season, so it would be a bit disrespectful to the fans if they just accept they’re safe for another year and wait until the summer to make any moves.

Goal have reported on some recent comments from David Moyes about their transfer plans this month, and he’s laying the groundwork for disappointment by admitting they might not sign anyone.

In some ways it makes sense because he talks about not wanting to waste money and perhaps they should just wait until the summer, but that would also leave the club no leg to stand on if they talk about having no options later in the season.

The fans should be hoping this is purely a tactic to show selling clubs that they won’t pay over the odds and perhaps it will encourage them to drop their asking prices, but the signs don’t look too good just now.