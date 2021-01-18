According to ESPN, AC Milan have enquired about signing Junior Firpo in contact with Barcelona, with the Rossoneri looking to bolster their options at left-back.

Ex-Real Madrid ace Theo Hernandez is the side’s only natural left-back and is currently out with Covid-19, leaving the versatile Man United loanee Diogo Dalot to deputise in the last two games.

ESPN report that Milan are keen on taking Firpo – who plays an alternative/backup role for Barcelona – on loan, but the Blaugrana would rather the Spanish-Dominican leaves on a permanent transfer.

It’s added that Firpo, who arrived in the summer of 2019 from Real Betis for an initial €18m in a deal worth up to €30m, wishes to leave in search of regular first-team football.

ESPN report that Barcelona are not willing to allow the 24-year-old to leave unless a replacement can be secured, but any incomings seem impossible with the further delay of the presidential elections.

It’s noted that Barcelona are searching for possible left-back recruits, but acting president Carles Tusquets has not been sanctioned to complete signings by all three candidates for the presidency.

That seems like a responsible stance for the cash-strapped Catalan outfit to take, even if it costs them the opportunity to potentially permanently sell a player that hasn’t worked out for them.

Firpo acts solely as a backup to Jordi Alba, even with the star’s shaky showing in the Super Cup Final defeat to Athletic Bilbao it looks unlikely that the former will become a regular starter anytime soon.

Some recent noise out of Spain does suggest that Barcelona may actually be able to do without Firpo for the second-half of the season after just two starts in 10 outings this term.

Per Football Espana, the promising Alejandro Balde is expected to start breaking into the first-team soon, whilst it could be risky immediately promoting the talent to second-choice left-back for the senior side after only featuring for the B team to date, it’s a move that could pave the way for Firpo to leave.

Barcelona continuing to use the Spanish-Dominican sparingly will do no favours for Firpo’s stock if they are to consider a permanent exit down the line once their presidential situation is handled.

After starting just 17 of his 33 appearances for the Camp Nou outfit, a loan may be ideal for Firpo to reestablish himself as a quality player – and thus drum up interest for Barcelona to cash in on.