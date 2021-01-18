A clip of Erling Haaland has emerged that will fuel excitement for Chelsea fans after the Athletic reported that the Blues will attempt to sign the striker this summer, with Frank Lampard possibly holding the key…

The Athletic report that Manchester United and Man City are also interested in the Borussia Dortmund striker, however the 20-year-old would reportedly favour a transfer to Real Madrid.

Haaland has a release clause of €75m that can not be triggered until the end of the 2021/22 season, but Chelsea are eyeing a summer swoop that will be more costly, but could face less or no competition.

An old interview of Haaland’s with ESPN has now emerged, in which the Norwegian named Frank Lampard as the one retired player that he’d dream to play with the most.

Lampard manages the Blues now after a legendary playing career, the fact that the under-fire boss could hold the key to convincing Haaland to join may well ease the scrutiny he faces from the fanbase.

The Athletic reiterate that a summer plot to land Haaland will be more expensive than the €75m release clause that comes in after the 21/22 campaign for the Blues, but they have an opportunity to potentially flex their financial power when their rivals may not be able to sanction the massive spending needed.

Chelsea’s current club-record spend stands at the £71.6m splashed to land the now doomed Kepa Arrizabalaga, per BBC Sport, whilst the summer deal for Kai Havertz could eclipse this as the Athletic note it could raise to a total of £80m if add-ons are triggered.

With this in mind, perhaps it’s time for some Chelsea fans to go easy on the calls for Lampard to be sacked, the 42-year-old may hold the key to the west London outfit securing a massive transfer…