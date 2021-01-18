Fenerbahce eye loan offer for Eden Hazard in shock swoop highlighting attacker’s nightmare at Real Madrid as Turkish side move to complete Mesut Ozil transfer

According to Sport via Turkish outlet Ajansspor, Real Madrid are in store for absolute humiliation as Fenerbahce are considering a loan offer for struggling superstar Eden Hazard.

Hazard has looked like a shell of his usual self since completing a dream transfer to Madrid in the summer of 2019 from Chelsea, in a deal worth up to a staggering £130m per the Evening Standard.

News of this shock swoop comes as Fenerbahce are on the brink of completing the free transfer signing of Mesut Ozil, offering the playmaker the chance to end his Arsenal nightmare early and join his beloved.

Former president of the Turkish giants, Hasan Centikaya, told Ajansspor in the summer of 2019 that Hazard has insisted that he will play for the Yellow Canaries ‘one day’ in a talk when he was a youngster.

Here’s what Cetinkaya had to say on Hazard joining Fenerbahce in the past:

“Hazard is an old friend and friend of mine. I’ve known since the age of 15-16. At that time he was playing in Lille.”

“He had a great sympathy for Fenerbahçe. He has a word for me too. He said, ‘Hasan, I will play in Fenerbahçe one day. We don’t know when it will happen.”

“He was 16 years old when he played in Lille and I watched the PSG game. It was evident even at that age. At the time we spoke, there were Eden Hazard, Gervinho and Sow.We were only able to get Sow from there.”

“In Eden Hazard, it went into a different dimension. He received offers from the most important clubs in Europe. He was one of Europe’s biggest talented star candidates. He would love to come to Fenerbahçe back then. Let’s see time will tell. Hazard wears Fenerbahçe jersey one day.”

The wide man’s time at Madrid has been plagued by injury troubles, the Belgian has scored three goals and contributed seven assists in 32 appearances for the side but has largely looked unconvincing.

It’s an unfortunate sign of how Hazard’s career has spiralled downwards that Fenerbahce – respectfully the level of Turkish side that sign big European stars at the end of their playing days – are considering a loan for the attacker just 18 months after the biggest move of his career.