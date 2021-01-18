Filipe Luís recounts Flamengo’s loss to Liverpool in the Club World Cup

Liverpool FC is the reigning FIFA Club World Cup champions after winning the competition in 2019. The Reds went through Concacaf champion’s CF Monterrey and Copa Libertadores winners Clube de Regatas do Flamengo.

Nonetheless, for Flamengo’s Filipe Luís, the Brazilian club could knock off Europe’s champions during their encounter in Qatar. The 35-year-old spoke with O Globo (via ESPN), where he discussed the meeting with Liverpool.

Filipe Luís states that his side lacked malice and played with no respect towards the English club. The Brazil international adds that former manager Jorge Jesus gave them the gameplan to execute a victory.

“It was the game that Jorge best prepared of all. He gave us the game very chewed up. We played a lot with the ball and lacked respect. Upfront, we lacked more malice; we took the risk: not respecting Van Dijk, not respecting anyone. But we played against a monstrous team, which was superior and was superior,” Filipe said.

However, after a tough match, the score remained at 0-0 until Roberto Firmino scored the lone goal as Liverpool came out victorious over the Brazilian club. Despite coming out on the losing end, Filipe states that his Flamengo squad could have won over Liverpool.

“They deserved to win, but Flamengo was the best team to face the European side in a final. That is the team with more intensity in the world; the GPS showed that. Three fantastic strikers, three socks with legs to run two games, and an extension. That team was practically unbeatable,” Filipe said.

Perhaps we will see a rematch between Liverpool and Flamengo this upcoming summer in China as the tournament will replace the Confederations Cup.