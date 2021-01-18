Former Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow is interested in purchasing a Liga MX club

Former Houston Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow is looking to get back into sports after being fired from his position due to his involvement in the team’s electronic sign-stealing scandal.

However, Luhnow isn’t interested in joining another front office in Major League Baseball. According to a report from The Athletic, the 54-year-old wants to get involved in soccer. As a result, he’s interested in buying a club in Mexico.

The former baseball general manager’s love for the game stems from being born and raised in Mexico City and working alongside the creators of the Netflix series “Club de Cuervos.”

It’s not known which club Luhnow has his eyes on or if he will help lead a group in purchasing one. Nonetheless, the cost of buying a club in Mexico is vastly different than in the United States.

A top-flight club in the US is usually ten times that of its annual revenue. However, in Mexico, a club tends to be valued at around what they bring in yearly revenue. It will be an interesting story to follow should Luhnow follow through with this venture into Mexican soccer.