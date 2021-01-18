Former Germany National Team forward Lukas Podolski is drawing interest from two clubs in MLS

A former World Cup winner could be heading to Major League Soccer as Germany international forward Lukas Podolski is drawing interest from two clubs in the United States.

The German publication Bild reports that FC Cincinnati is one of two teams engaging in talks with the 35-year-old. Podolski is currently playing for the Turkish club Antalyaspor. However, his contract will expire this summer, and he can leave on a free transfer.

Cincinnati finished dead last during the 2020 MLS season and is looking to avoid a repeat performance heading into the new campaign. One area that the squad needs to improve is in the goal-scoring department.

The Orange and Blue only scored 12 goals in 23 fixtures. The second-lowest goal total by the next club behind Cincinnati was Atlanta United with 23, so there’s an 11 goal gap between them.

Podolski isn’t the sole solution to Cincinnati’s goal-scoring troubles, but he can be one forward that will chip with goals throughout the season.