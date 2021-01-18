“The best no 10 in the history of Mannschaft” – Arsenal teammate says his goodbyes to Mesut Ozil

Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi, who is currently on-loan at Hertha Berlin, has taken to Twitter to say his goodbyes to Fenerbahce bound Mesut Ozil.

Ozil is (finally) on his way out of Arsenal, who have struggled to shift the German, even with him evidently not in Mikel Arteta’s plans at the Emirates.

Even though he won’t have had too many admirers in North London upon his departure from Arsenal, he certainly had one in Matteo Guendouzi – albeit, the midfielder resides in Berlin at current.

As news broke that Ozil’s time as an Arsenal player was to come to an end, with the German World Cup winner set to move to Turkey, Guendouzi opened his Twitter app to send his well-wishes to his former teammate.

Congratulations mi baby! ?? How lucky is Fenerbahçe to welcome the best n ° 10 in the history of Mannschaft ?

It was an honor to play with you and share all those moments on and off the pitch

I wish you the best for this new chapter ??

I miss you Bro ?? pic.twitter.com/zZZ9vWiPR3 — Matteo Guendouzi (@MatteoGuendouzi) January 18, 2021

That’s high praise from the Frenchman, to brand Ozil the greatest number 10 in German football history, but with his CV – can you really argue with that assessment?

It’s easy to forget just how good Ozil was during his pomp. Guendouzi is clearly not one of the fickle ones in Arsenal that have turned their backs on him.