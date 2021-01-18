Menu

“The best no 10 in the history of Mannschaft” – Arsenal teammate says his goodbyes to Mesut Ozil

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi, who is currently on-loan at Hertha Berlin, has taken to Twitter to say his goodbyes to Fenerbahce bound Mesut Ozil.

Ozil is (finally) on his way out of Arsenal, who have struggled to shift the German, even with him evidently not in Mikel Arteta’s plans at the Emirates.

MORE: Video: Aubameyang makes up for horror miss with sublime opening goal

Even though he won’t have had too many admirers in North London upon his departure from Arsenal, he certainly had one in Matteo Guendouzi – albeit, the midfielder resides in Berlin at current.

As news broke that Ozil’s time as an Arsenal player was to come to an end, with the German World Cup winner set to move to Turkey, Guendouzi opened his Twitter app to send his well-wishes to his former teammate.

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea outcast endorsed by legendary defender ahead of AC Milan transfer
Video: Smith Rowe puts chance on a plate for Saka to ease Arsenal into 2-0 lead against Newcastle
Video: Relief for Arsenal as Aubameyang slams them ahead against Newcastle

That’s high praise from the Frenchman, to brand Ozil the greatest number 10 in German football history, but with his CV – can you really argue with that assessment?

It’s easy to forget just how good Ozil was during his pomp. Guendouzi is clearly not one of the fickle ones in Arsenal that have turned their backs on him.

More Stories Matteo Guendouzi Mesut Ozil

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.