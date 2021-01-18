Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick has named Erling Haaland as his dream signing for his old club after witnessing their struggles away to Liverpool.

Chadwick told CaughtOffside that he felt the 0-0 draw at Anfield represented two points dropped for United, and he thinks they need more quality up front to get them over the line as genuine title contenders.

The Red Devils are in a strong position at the top of the table, but have Manchester City breathing down their necks, and many are surprised to see them where they are this season.

There’s every chance this will end up being a blip and they’ll fall away in the weeks and months ahead, but Chadwick believes a top signing in attack could make all the difference.

It’s looking at the moment like being a quiet January, and Chadwick doesn’t expect a deal for Haaland is realistic now, but he named the Borussia Dortmund goal machine as his ideal purchase to boost Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

“If I could choose anyone it would be Haaland from Borussia Dortmund,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside. “I know Solskjaer’s got history with him, working with him before at Molde.

If you look at the volume of goals he’s capable of scoring he’d be someone to take the club over the line and win the Premier League.

“But I think the chances of that happening this January are quite slim.”

While Chadwick is a fan of Anthony Martial, the Frenchman had another poor game as his quiet season continues, and the former midfielder’s choice of top transfer target perhaps suggests he doesn’t see much of a future for Martial at Old Trafford.

“I think it’s hard to say (if Martial could be replaced) because obviously the manager rates him hugely,” he said. “He always selects him in the big games, he had a fantastic spell, his best spell he’s ever had last season. He’s shown what he’s capable of.

“He does seem to have the weight of the world on his shoulders when things go against him and not quite the same work ethic as someone like Marcus Rashford has out of possession.

“Everyone’s been saying for years that he has incredible qualities, he’s got pace, he moves well with the ball, he can finish.

“To win the league you need a striker who’ll score 20+ goals and at the moment it doesn’t seem like United have that.”

He added: “I think they need to go out and find a player to win them the league, whether that’s a striker or a wide player, someone to give them more of an X factor and help them kick on.”

Somewhere United have improved recently is in defence, with the likes of Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof and David de Gea all looking strong in recent times despite all previously receiving a lot of criticism at various points.

Chadwick singled out Shaw in particular after a good game against Mohamed Salah in the Liverpool game yesterday.

“Since the more defensive players have come into midfield (Fred and McTominay), it’s given the defence more protection,” Chadwick said.

“Harry Maguire has been brilliant for the last month or so, he’s looking like a top, top centre half. Wan-Bissaka, we all know about his qualities as a defender.

“But I thought the pick of the bunch was Luke Shaw yesterday. He’s had good games against Mohamed Salah in the past as a wide centre-back in a back three, but yesterday as a full-back he dealt with him fantastically well and showed great energy getting up the pitch.

“He’s looking like the player we all wanted him to be when he had such a bright start at Southampton. I think a lot of that is down to the fact that he’s stayed fit, he’s had his injury problems but now he’s just showing the player he is and there’s every chance he can become first choice at left-back for England in the summer.”