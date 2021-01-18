Image: Chelsea ace still in training amid speculation AC Milan move is nearing completion

As reported by the Standard, AC Milan are close to signing Chelsea’s Fikayo Tomori on-loan with an option to buy. For now, though, he’s at Cobham.

Initial links between Tomori and Milan were tentative, but whether it be as a result of them missing out on their other targets or seeing this as a potentially favourable deal for them, they have seemingly accelerated with their interest over the last 48 hours.

The Standard are under the impression that this deal is edging towards completion, with a £25M option to buy likely to be included in the deal to take Tomori to the Rossoneri.

While his time as a Chelsea player may well be about to come to an end, Tomori is still at Cobham and working with the rest of the squad – with him being pictured there on Monday.

Tomori is a young defender who’s rough around the edges. While he may well develop into a player capable of starting in Chelsea’s defence, he’s not at current.

You can see the necessity for him to depart, with the Englishman in desperate need of playing time, but you have to understand why, with his job on the line, Frank Lampard is leaving him out.