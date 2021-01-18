Menu

Jack Wilshere poised to seal transfer back to his former club

Former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere is reportedly set to return to one of his old clubs.

According to BBC Sport, Wilshere is set to join Bournemouth on a deal until the end of the season after training with the Cherries to maintain his fitness.

Wilshere has been without a club since leaving West Ham, with injuries continuing to plague his career at the highest level.

The 29-year-old was once a key player for Arsenal, with the midfielder looking a superb young player when he rose up from their academy into the first-team.

Unfortunately, his fitness just hasn’t allowed him to become the top player he could’ve been, and he’s now going to have to drop down to the Championship in his search for first-team football and regular playing time.

Wilshere previously spent time on loan at Bournemouth and it will be interesting to see if this can revive his career somewhat.

Arsenal fans will no doubt still think highly of him and wish him the best in his latest venture.

