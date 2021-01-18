Journalist states Chelsea will cover ‘vast majority’ of Drinkwater’s £110,000-a-week wages as outcast leaves on loan to Kasimpasa

According to Goal’s Chelsea correspondent Nizaar Kinsella, with a loan exit to Kasimpasa confirmed for Danny Drinkwater, the Blues will actually be covering the ‘vast majority’ of the outcast’s salary.

The Blues parted with £35m to sign the ace in the summer of 2017, per BBC Sport, reuniting the England international with his title-winning partner from Leicester in N’Golo Kante.

Drinkwater’s transfer to Chelsea has been a complete nightmare, with just 23 first-team appearances for the midfielder as he’s farmed out on his third loan away from the club.

The Athletic report that the 30-year-old earns £110,000-a-week with the Blues, with this loan essentially marking the end of his Chelsea career as his contract expires in the summer.

A majority resembles anything over half, so Chelsea are paying more than £55,000-a-week to get Drinkwater away from the club at the very least.

Kasimpasa are one of four Istanbul-based side’s that compete in the Turkish top-flight after Galatasaray, Fenerbahce and Besiktas, they currently sit 15th in the table.

As reported on Friday, Danny Drinkwater joins Kasimpasa. The deal sees him join on a six-month loan with Chelsea paying the vast majority of his salary. #CFC https://t.co/dya0Zh3s2o — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) January 18, 2021

Drinkwater’s struggles since his big-money move have more so been off the pitch, it’s no surprise to see that he’s away to Turkey after seeing himself kicked out of loan spells with Villa and Burnley last season.

At Burnley, Drinkwater saw himself battered outside a nightclub and thus out of action with injury per the Sun, just hours after he flirted with another footballer’s girlfriend, the initial fight can be seen here.

A mid-season switch to Aston Villa followed, where Drinkwater quickly found himself cast aside after head-butting a teammate, per the Birmingham Mail.

His time at Chelsea has also seen him banned from driving for two years from May 2019 after a drink-driving incident saw him crash his Range Rover with two females as his passengers, per the BBC.

Drinkwater’s only action this season has come via four starts for Chelsea’s Under-23s side, the midfielder saw himself sent off recently for violent conduct after trying to fight youngsters.

Chelsea will be paying a ‘vast majority’ of the star’s salary, but any saving is worth taking considering that Drinkwater has been cast away from the first-team for some time and has no future at the club.