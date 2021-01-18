Since being promoted to the Premier League after a decade and a half away, Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United side have got people talking.

Their swashbuckling way of playing has garnered as much criticism as it has plaudits, though the Elland Road outfit are unlikely to change under the Argentinian.

TalkSPORT pundit, Ally McCoist, isn’t sure what the problem is.

“It’s just how they play the game,” he said in response to a comment on talkSPORT, cited by Leeds All Over.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if Leeds win the next two games 4-2 and 5-3, then lose 3-0. That’s just the way Leeds are.

“I genuinely think Leeds will be okay and they’ll continue in the fashion they are.

“They’ll entertain, win games, leave you bewildered with their defending at times… That’s just the way they are.“

The real shame of course is that Leeds are having to endure their first season back without the backing of their loyal supporters.

Those who’ve waited an absolute age to see their heroes up against the best in the country, but who can now only do so via their armchairs.

At present, Leeds find themselves in a healthy 12th place in the Premier League table, and nine points ahead of the drop zone.

If consolidation is the name of the game when teams first come up from the Championship, then does it really matter how it’s achieved?