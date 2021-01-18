Manchester United approached by PL club over two potential transfer deals

Manchester United have reportedly received an approach from Sheffield United over both Jesse Lingard and Brandon Williams.

Reports by Sky Sports suggested that Nice had been keen to take the England international to France until the end of the season, but that move appears to have stalled and now Sheffield United are interested in the player.

The Blades are now said to have asked Manchester United about the prospect of taking Lingard and Brandon Williams on loan, according to Football Insider.

Chris Wilder’s side succumbed to a 3-1 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur yesterday afternoon and are currently on course to set an unwanted record for the lowest ever Premier League points tally. Unsurprisingly, something major is required to complete the greatest of escapes and the Man Utd duo could be the answer.

Lingard started United’s FA Cup win over Watford recently, but hasn’t started a Premier League match for over a year, whilst Brandon Williams has been sidelined with injury.

Football Insider suggest the Red Devils will give the green light for Williams to leave, and one imagines Lingard could also be available as he surely no longer has a long-term future at Old Trafford.

Sheffield United could be a good move in the short term for one or both of Lingard and Williams as it enables the players to get game time, whilst competing against United’s title rivals.