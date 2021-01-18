According to SportWitness via Brazilian YouTube outlet Flazoeiro, Liverpool are amongst the 17 clubs that have made an approach to sign Daniel Cabral from Flamengo.

It’s added that Manchester United, Man City and Chelsea are also named as some of the clubs interested in the 18-year-old, as well as a spade of European giants.

Flazoeiro do report that any contact that has been made so far is solely initial and not a marker for anything concrete, with Flamengo of the belief Cabral could become their record sale in the future.

Vinicius Junior left for Real Madrid for a fee of €45m, it seems very early to claim that Flamengo could net as much – albeit with the currency exchange shift from Real to Euros a factor – for such a talent.

The defensive midfielder has made just one first-team appearance for Flamengo, a substitute outing in a Brazilian cup match at the end of October.

More Stories / Latest News Ex-Man United ace names four disappointing players as he bemoans “two points dropped” against Liverpool Real Madrid superstar’s brother informs club of Man United transfer approach with contact reportedly made Match preview: Cagliari v AC Milan

Whilst Cabral has no doubt shown promise as part of Brazil’s Under-20s side and previously in winning the Under-17s World Cup in 2019, he hasn’t done enough on the big stage to earn a massive move yet.

Cabral will have to nail down a key role for Flamengo’s first-team before a move to Europe becomes a concrete option, it’s not surprise that a side of Liverpool’s stature and wide recruitment have expressed interest in the talent – but it appears to be nothing serious as of yet.

The current make up of Liverpool’s squad suggests that a young midfielder is not a priority recruit at all, whilst the club’s restricted recruitment approach suggests a promising talent is not the kind of player that the Reds would splash big-money cash on.