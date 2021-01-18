Jurgen Klopp’s response to Liverpool draw shows he’s taking Man United seriously in the title race

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said he was happy with a draw after yesterday’s 0-0 with rivals Manchester United in the Premier League.

Speaking after the game, the German tactician seemed perfectly content with this slightly underwhelming result, which perhaps shows just how seriously he’s taking United in this season’s title race.

The Red Devils have been in fine form recently to go top of the table, and had the chance to extend their lead over reigning champions Liverpool yesterday.

At the end of the day, they couldn’t take that chance and settled for a 0-0 draw – a result that arguably now looks more disappointing from a Man Utd point of view than a Liverpool one.

Klopp’s comments after the game certainly suggest he was relieved to come away with a point in these circumstances, as he praised United’s quality in attack and their fine form going into this game.

“The performance was good and the first half was exceptionally good,” Klopp told BBC Sport.

“With all the things that were said before the game – United are flying and we were struggling – and then to play this kind of game, I was happy with that.

“We tried in the second half again, but you cannot deny United over 90 minutes, not with the counter-attacking threat they have. So they had two really good chances, I have to say, but we had our chances in the second half as well.

“The way we understood the game, the way we felt the game, the way we read the moments were really good. But it is not exactly how it should be so we have space for improvement, absolutely. We will keep working on that.”

United remain top for the moment but Manchester City are breathing down their necks with a game in hand, while Liverpool have dropped to fourth.