Manager reveals talks planned over future of Liverpool loanee

Blackpool manager Neil Critchley has spoken about the future of Liverpool youngster Ben Woodburn, who has been on loan with the League One club this season.

The 21-year-old has struggled for playing time at Liverpool and is now in his third loan spell away from Anfield, having also had stints with Sheffield United and Oxford United.

Woodburn’s future remains uncertain this January as the Blackpool Gazette report that his loan has been set to come to an end in this transfer window, though Critchley says there are talks planned to determine his future.

“That’s a discussion we’re going to have now. We wanted to get through this game and see where we’re at,” Critchley is quoted by the Blackpool Gazette.

“I thought Ben came on and did really well, he made a real difference. He looked bright and burst in behind to get the lad (Reece Burke) sent off. He also produced some good crosses and deliveries.

It will be interesting to see what decision Liverpool and Blackpool come to, but Woodburn would surely benefit from continuing to try and play first-team football away from Jurgen Klopp’s side.

It seems highly unlikely that the Wales international is going to break into the Reds’ starting XI any time soon, and in truth the club will probably hope to put him in the shop window by loaning him out.