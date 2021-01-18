Man City prepared to pay eye-watering club record fee to sign Inter Milan star

Manchester City are prepared to pay as much as €120M to sign Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku in the summer, according to Todo Fichajes.

Lukaku has to be considered one of the best strikers on the planet.

He perhaps wouldn’t have been considered to be in that bracket during his time at Manchester United, but he’s proven all of his doubters wrong during his time in Milan.

Todo Fichajes believe that has caught the attention of Manchester City, with the Premier League giants keen to recruit the Belgian in order to replace the departing Sergio Aguero.

They’re so keen, in fact, that the report claims they’re willing to part with €120M in order to get the deal done, which would be a club record fee for City.

While that is quite a hefty price to pay for any player, Lukaku is tried and tested in the Premier League, with City in dire need of replacing Aguero’s goal haul.

In the current market, as hugely inflated as it may be, €120M is the price you’ll find yourself paying for a player of Lukaku’s calibre. If they paid up, they’d likely never look back.