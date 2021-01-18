“An opportunity missed” – Solskjaer sends clear message to Man United players after Liverpool draw

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sent a clear message to his players after their 0-0 draw away to Liverpool yesterday.

The Red Devils remain top of the Premier League table for the time being, while reigning champions Liverpool drop to fourth place after wins for both Manchester City and Leicester City over the weekend.

United have been in fine form recently as they start to look like genuine title contenders, but they will no doubt feel they could’ve done better against a Liverpool side that has slipped up a little of late.

That certainly seems to be how Solskjaer felt after the game, as he made it clear he saw this as an opportunity missed, whilst stressing to his players that they can perform better than this.

“It was an opportunity missed with the chances we had but then again we were playing a very good side.” Solskjaer told BBC Sport. “I’m disappointed but still a point is OK if you win the next one.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Disgraceful scenes from Lionel Messi as he’s given a straight red for violent conduct as Barca lose to Athletic Bilbao Video: Athletic Bilbao poised to shock Barcelona after Inaki Williams stunner puts them in front Video: Villalibre stuns Barcelona to make it 2-2 as they fail to learn from set piece let-off

“We have improved and progressed. It’s not just the result we’re disappointed with, it’s some of the performance. I know these boys can play better.”

The Norwegian tactician will no doubt have one eye on City now as they can go a point clear at the top if they win their game in hand, so it could be that this draw at Anfield ends up being an important turning point in this season’s title race.